Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Knew of COVID Danger but Downplayed It, Book Recounts

VOA News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Journalist Bob Woodward says US leader was warned in early 2020 of deadly nature of disease, but in a recorded interview said, ‘I wanted to always play it down’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19 01:05

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump after heplayed down the threat of Covid-19 despite knowing of the dangers of thevirus. The allegations came from journalist Bob Woodward's new book whichappears to suggest that the President deliberately minimised the danger...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Lightfoot Slams President Trump, Who Admitted Downplaying COVID Threat Early On [Video]

Mayor Lightfoot Slams President Trump, Who Admitted Downplaying COVID Threat Early On

Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused President Donald Trump of costing lives in the fight against COVID-19, in light of journalist Bob Woodward's new book, which reveals the president knew as early as February..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:31Published
Trump didn't want to create a 'panic' over COVID-19 [Video]

Trump didn't want to create a 'panic' over COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed back against revelations that he downplayed the coronavirus' severity throughout the pandemic, saying he acted in ways to reduce panic among Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH [Video]

Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH

After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Tells Bob Woodward He Intentionally Downplayed Danger of COVID-19

Trump Tells Bob Woodward He Intentionally Downplayed Danger of COVID-19 President Trump told the journalist Bob Woodward that he was intentionally downplaying the danger of COVID-19 despite acknowledging how “deadly” the virus...
The Wrap


Tweets about this