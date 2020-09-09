Trump Knew of COVID Danger but Downplayed It, Book Recounts

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump after heplayed down the threat of Covid-19 despite knowing of the dangers of thevirus. The allegations came from journalist Bob Woodward's new book whichappears to suggest that the President deliberately minimised the danger...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused President Donald Trump of costing lives in the fight against COVID-19, in light of journalist Bob Woodward's new book, which reveals the president knew as early as February..
After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on..