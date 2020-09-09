Trump Knew of COVID Danger but Downplayed It, Book Recounts

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayor Lightfoot Slams President Trump, Who Admitted Downplaying COVID Threat Early On



Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused President Donald Trump of costing lives in the fight against COVID-19, in light of journalist Bob Woodward's new book, which reveals the president knew as early as February.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:31 Published 1 hour ago Trump didn't want to create a 'panic' over COVID-19



U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed back against revelations that he downplayed the coronavirus' severity throughout the pandemic, saying he acted in ways to reduce panic among Americans. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 2 hours ago Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH



After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Trump Tells Bob Woodward He Intentionally Downplayed Danger of COVID-19 President Trump told the journalist Bob Woodward that he was intentionally downplaying the danger of COVID-19 despite acknowledging how “deadly” the virus...

The Wrap 4 hours ago





Tweets about this