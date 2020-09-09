Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hilary Swank sues SAG-AFTRA Health Plan over ovarian cyst coverage: 'It's time we are treated fairly'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Hilary Swank is suing the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Board of Trustees over issues stemming from coverage for ovarian cysts and endometriosis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hilary Swank Hilary Swank American actress and film producer

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews [Video]

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix series, 'Away.' The stars opened up about their show that follows five astronauts from across the globe on the first mission to Mars.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:21Published
Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage [Video]

Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage

Actor Ray Panthaki talks to Hindustan Times about playing an Indian character on Netflix's space drama Away, starring Hilary Swank in the lead role. He also remembers working with Rishi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and discusses his Indian roots.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:28Published

SAG-AFTRA SAG-AFTRA American labor union governing media professionals and entertainers


Related videos from verified sources

Hilary Swank: The coronavirus pandemic is heartbreaking [Video]

Hilary Swank: The coronavirus pandemic is heartbreaking

Hilary Swank finds the coronavirus pandemic "heartbreaking", as she can't stop thinking about those who are struggling to "make ends meet" amid the health crisis.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
How to Review Your Medicare Plan for Maximum Benefits [Video]

How to Review Your Medicare Plan for Maximum Benefits

There are many things we do on a yearly basis – physical, get the flu shot, pay taxes, review your retirement and medicare plan. That's right, reviewing your medicare plan should be done on a yearly..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:00Published
Away Trailer [Video]

Away Trailer

Away - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars. For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:36Published

Tweets about this