Hilary Swank sues SAG-AFTRA Health Plan over ovarian cyst coverage: 'It's time we are treated fairly'

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews



Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix series, 'Away.' The stars opened up about their show that follows five astronauts from across the globe on the first mission to Mars.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:21 Published on January 1, 1970