Hilary Swank sues SAG-AFTRA Health Plan over ovarian cyst coverage: 'It's time we are treated fairly'
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Hilary Swank is suing the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Board of Trustees over issues stemming from coverage for ovarian cysts and endometriosis.
