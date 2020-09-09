Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kool and the Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies at 68

Telegraph.co.uk Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68

 Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68. Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin…
Japan Today Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphCBS NewsCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Teointhehouse

Señor de dudosa procedencia. RT @mixmastermike: Completely devastated. Ronald Bell founder of the legendary Kool and the gang has passed away. Honored to call him a fri… 2 seconds ago

AJWoodson

AJ Woodson Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell, Co-Founder of Kool & the Gang, Dies at 68 https://t.co/CNs8FpPbqs 16 seconds ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder, dies at 68 https://t.co/P5oAQputOv 1 minute ago

Enquirer

Enquirer Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder and 'Celebration' songwriter, dies at 68 https://t.co/8BdXUB1UEr 1 minute ago

KATVNews

KATV News Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder, singer and producer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died at 68.… https://t.co/V7jIAiBtPb 1 minute ago

BABYKicksAss1

BABY Kicks Ass RT @latimes: Kool & the Gang cofounder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68 https://t.co/9x3UvkGQ2Z 1 minute ago

suziday123

Suzi Day RT @ABC: Ronald “Khalis” Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder, singer and producer, has died at age 68. Bell wrote and composed some of the gr… 1 minute ago

newsroomkimarie

Kimberly Torres Ronald Bell, Founder of Kool and The Gang died. I JUST yesterday asked Alexa to play Summer Madness. And we were ja… https://t.co/EalAnOkWkq 1 minute ago