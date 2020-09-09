Kool and the Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies at 68

Señor de dudosa procedencia. RT @mixmastermike: Completely devastated. Ronald Bell founder of the legendary Kool and the gang has passed away. Honored to call him a fri… 2 seconds ago AJ Woodson Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell, Co-Founder of Kool & the Gang, Dies at 68 https://t.co/CNs8FpPbqs 16 seconds ago WKYC 3News Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder, dies at 68 https://t.co/P5oAQputOv 1 minute ago Enquirer Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder and 'Celebration' songwriter, dies at 68 https://t.co/8BdXUB1UEr 1 minute ago KATV News Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder, singer and producer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died at 68.… https://t.co/V7jIAiBtPb 1 minute ago BABY Kicks Ass RT @latimes: Kool & the Gang cofounder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68 https://t.co/9x3UvkGQ2Z 1 minute ago Suzi Day RT @ABC: Ronald “Khalis” Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder, singer and producer, has died at age 68. Bell wrote and composed some of the gr… 1 minute ago Kimberly Torres Ronald Bell, Founder of Kool and The Gang died. I JUST yesterday asked Alexa to play Summer Madness. And we were ja… https://t.co/EalAnOkWkq 1 minute ago