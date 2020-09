'AGT': Is Archie Williams moving on to the finale? Here are the results Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Following an unprecedented season riddled with COVID-19 restrictions, injuries and illness, "America's Got Talent" is weeks away from a new winner.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Archie Williams Says 'AGT' A 'Profound' Experience



"America's Got Talent" semi finalist, Archie Williams tells ET Canada Digital Reporter Morgan Hoffman why being a part of the show is "the most profound experience" of his life and what he would do if.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:20 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this