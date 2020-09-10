Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kool & the Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies at 68

TIME Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder and 'Celebration' songwriter, dies at 68

 Kool and the Gang co-founder and singer Robert Bell, who co-wrote songs like "Celebration," "Ladies Night" and "Jungle Boogie," has died at 68.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

tabdekalb

suhnicdehehah RT @thefader: R.I.P. Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell, dead at 68. https://t.co/ulfAMj7WFj https://t.co/PdbWvlikpV 49 seconds ago

gelmeroda

Frank Gelmeroda RT @pitchfork: Ronald “Khalis” Bell, who co-founded Kool & the Gang with his brother, has died https://t.co/PhXxlXTNuK 1 minute ago

Ste_BlackParent

SOTBP Conference RT @KIRO7Seattle: Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dead at 68 https://t.co/fkFouVxY54 3 minutes ago

HOUGHLO

RICE RT @PittsburghPG: Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68 https://t.co/wG0gKfVPN7 3 minutes ago

ahol888

Adrian Holman Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68 https://t.co/EaxiSXw6Bi via @abc7chicago 4 minutes ago

_iJACKyoJILL

Ë̤S̤̈T̤̈. 9/6 RT @wcnc: Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder, dies at 68 https://t.co/4iq0WlQTMW 4 minutes ago

NatashaM67

Natasha Mason-Walker RT @D_STAR_NEWS: Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Co-Founder Of Kool & The Gang, Dies At 68 https://t.co/tGdlwmtIcu #RonaldKhalisBell #RonaldBell #R… 4 minutes ago

Firebuckeye

✈🇵🇷Tink 🇵🇷🛫 RT @wfaa: Rest in peace: Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder, singer and producer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68. https:… 5 minutes ago