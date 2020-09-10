Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IAF formally inducts Rafale jets; Rajnath Singh, French defence minister witness ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station

DNA Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly are the chief guests for the induction ceremony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi 01:17

 Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly arrived in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct five Rafale fighter aircraft into Indian Air Force today.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi [Video]

French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Airman strives to fly an F-16 just like her dad [Video]

Airman strives to fly an F-16 just like her dad

2nd Lt. Sammi Colombo never imagined that her dreams for the future would follow the same path as her dad. She is one step closer to becoming a fighter pilot.

Credit: USA Today Lifestyle (Internation     Duration: 01:00Published
Uttarakhand presents Badrinath beautification master plan to PM Modi [Video]

Uttarakhand presents Badrinath beautification master plan to PM Modi

A presentation was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the master plan for beautification of Badrinath Dham. During the presentation, update regarding the reconstruction work of Kedarnath Dham was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

IAF to formally induct Rafale aircraft today; French defence minister to attend ceremony

 The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27 and aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden...
DNA

IAF to formally induct Rafale aircraft on Sept 10; French defence minister to attend induction ceremony

 French Defence Minister Florence Parly will embark on an official visit to India on September 10, where she will attend the induction ceremony of the first batch...
DNA

French defence minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala

 French Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived here in the national capital on an official visit on Thursday morning, ahead of the formal induction of the first...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this