IAF formally inducts Rafale jets; Rajnath Singh, French defence minister witness ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly are the chief guests for the induction ceremony.
Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly arrived in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct five Rafale fighter aircraft into Indian Air Force today.
Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath..
A presentation was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the master plan for beautification of Badrinath Dham. During the presentation, update regarding the reconstruction work of Kedarnath Dham was..