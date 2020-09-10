Global  
 

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Microsoft claims Xbox Series S delivers 4x the processing power and approximately 3x the GPU performance of Xbox One.
 News of the "smallest Xbox ever" was confirmed Tuesday via Twitter

Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year. According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders..

Microsoft has finally announced its cut-price next-gen Xbox, the $299 Xbox Series S. That price is appealing, but the cuts to storage and graphical power… not so much. However, Microsoft will offer..

Microsoft confirms $299 Xbox Series S console

Microsoft confirms $299 Xbox Series S console Hours after Microsoft’s Xbox Series S console widely leaked, the company has gone on the record to confirm its existence. In a tweet, Microsoft describes the...
The Verge

Xbox Series S FAQ: All your questions about Microsoft’s ‘smallest Xbox’, answered
Indian Express

Xbox Series S: Microsoft confirms price and release date

 Next-generation system will its "smallest console ever" when it goes on sale in November.
BBC News


