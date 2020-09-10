|
West Coast wildfires, Texans-Chiefs, Trump heads to Michigan: 5 things to know Thursday
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
'Unprecedented' wildfires across the West are expected to cause more disruption, the 2020 NFL season kicks off and more things to start your Thursday.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Houston Texans National Football League franchise in Houston, Texas
Validation? Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott respond to Deshaun Watson's contract extensionDeshaun Watson received his payday. Dak Prescott is still waiting for his. But the Cowboys QB stands to benefit from the Texans star's huge extension.
USATODAY.com
Jadeveon Clowney, Titans agree to terms; deal reportedly for one year, $15 millionThe Titans on Sunday announced they had agreed to terms with former Texans and Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
USATODAY.com
Deshaun Watson agrees to huge four-year contract extension with Houston TexansThe Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to a four-year extension, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.
USATODAY.com
West Coast of the United States coastline of the United States of America
Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
The sky is on fire in San Francisco, and we flew a drone through itMillions of acres are burning across the West Coast
The Verge
Eye Opener: Thousands of West Coast residents evacuate amid wildfiresA record heatwave coupled with devastating wildfires has created a dangerous situation on the West Coast. Also, AstraZeneca unexpectedly halted its vaccine..
CBS News
Wildfires Live Updates: A California Rescue Mission; Homes Burn in Washington StateExtreme weather is battering the Western United States, with fires raging along the Pacific Coast and snow falling in Colorado.
NYTimes.com
Michigan State in the northern United States
Candidates head to swing states as race tightensJoe Biden traveled to Michigan on Wednesday on the heels of President Trump's Tuesday trip to North Carolina. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reports from..
CBS News
Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Biden, in Michigan, Pushes a Jobs Plan and Tears Into Trump’s Virus ResponseBefore sketching out a plan to keep more jobs in the United States, the former vice president denounced his rival over revelations in a new book that the..
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Donald Trump's campaign has spent $800 millionA few months ago, US President Donald Trump had one massive, indisputable advantage over his election opponent, Joe Biden.Money.When Biden wrapped up the..
New Zealand Herald
Alexei Navalny: Substantial chance Russia behind poisoning, Pompeo saysThe US secretary of state declines to say how the Trump administration will respond to the attack.
BBC News
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump's alleged comments on troops, McCainSenator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the president's alleged comments about U.S. troops and the late-Senator John McCain.
CBS News
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump's judicial nominees and response to COVID-19 pandemicSouth Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss President Trump's newly-released list of potential judicial nominees as well as the..
CBS News
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL's La'el Collins Complained Of Neck Pain After Car Crash, Police Video ShowsNew police video obtained by TMZ Sports shows La'el Collins' car accident was more serious than initially believed ... the Cowboys star complained of neck pain..
TMZ.com
Verizon will let you watch NFL games for free with three of your friendsPhoto by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
The 2020 NFL season kicks off tomorrow, despite the ominous threat of COVID-19 lurking around just about..
The Verge
USA TODAY Sports' 2020 NFL Super Bowl, playoff and MVP predictionsThe 2020 NFL season is sure to have plenty of surprises, but USA TODAY Sports editors and reporters made their picks for the top winners.
USATODAY.com
Will there be protests in the NFL when season gets under way?Two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora "would understand" if NFL players choose to boycott games this season but says "something incredible must come from it".
BBC News
