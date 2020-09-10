Global
Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji dies at 45 in Chennai
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji dies at 45 in Chennai
Thursday, 10 September 2020 (
48 minutes ago
)
Vadivel Balaji was last seen playing a pivotal role in Nayanthara's hit film Kolamaavu Kokila.
