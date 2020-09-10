Global  
 

Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji dies at 45 in Chennai

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Vadivel Balaji was last seen playing a pivotal role in Nayanthara's hit film Kolamaavu Kokila.
