Donald Trump admits 'playing down' coronavirus risks
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The president told journalist Bob Woodward in February that he had always wanted to play down the extent of the pandemic so as not to create panic. Woodward has faced criticism for holding the information for so long.
During a news conference, Trump demanded that a reporter take off his protective face mask, even though the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing one to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The White House is in damage control following revelations from a new book. President Donald Trump admits to downplaying the danger from COVID, and he's accused of misleading the country; CBS2's Dick..
Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans were..