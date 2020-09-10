Global  
 

Donald Trump admits 'playing down' coronavirus risks

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The president told journalist Bob Woodward in February that he had always wanted to play down the extent of the pandemic so as not to create panic. Woodward has faced criticism for holding the information for so long.
