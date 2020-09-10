Donald Trump admits 'playing down' coronavirus risks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bob Woodward Reports President Trump Knew About How Deadly Coronavirus Was



The legendary journalist claims in his new book "Rage” that President Donald Trump knew the coronavirus was five times more deadly than the flu, even as he was publicly saying it wasn’t. CBS.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:34 Published 6 hours ago President Trump Admits To Downplaying COVID Danger In New Audio Recordings



The White House is in damage control following revelations from a new book. President Donald Trump admits to downplaying the danger from COVID, and he's accused of misleading the country; CBS2's Dick.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 7 hours ago Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public



Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans were.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this