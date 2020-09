TS POLYCET Result 2020 Announced: Download rank card here Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training on Thursday announced the TS POLYCET result 2020 for the entrance examination that was held on September 2, 2020. 👓 View full article

