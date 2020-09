Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port weeks after deadly explosion



A huge fire has broken out at Beirut’s port, at the same site where an explosion killed over 190 people last month. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 4 minutes ago

Beirut residents watch as port from August explosion reignites into small fire



A fire erupted at Beirut port Tuesday morning September 8 after some of the rubbles from the explosion that occurred on August 4 caught fire. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 2 days ago