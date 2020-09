You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jharkhand CM Soren interacts with President, PM over New Education Policy



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 07 held a video conference with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the video conference, the dignitaries discussed.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:35 Published 3 days ago President Kovind, PM Modi participate in Governors' Conference on New Education Policy



President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Governors' Conference on New Education Policy on September 07 via video conference. Union Education Minister Ramesh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published 3 days ago New Education Policy goes ahead of curriculum, focuses on critical thinking: PM Modi



While addressing Governor's Conference on New Education Policy via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 07 said it focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this