Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case

DNA Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, said that Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody by a trial court today and the agency did not seek his further custody. Raju said that Hussain has been handed over to Tihar Jail authorities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied 01:25

 Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Sarpande said, "She has been sent to jail upto 22nd...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail by NCB [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail by NCB

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla Jail by Narcotics Control Bureau officials on September 09. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8. NCB arrested Rhea in connection..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
SSR death case: NCB gets custody of Showik, Samuel till Sep 09 [Video]

SSR death case: NCB gets custody of Showik, Samuel till Sep 09

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda will be in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 09, a local court in Mumbai ordered on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case

 Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to northeast Delhi violence, the...
Zee News

Delhi riots: ED custody of suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain extended by 3 days

 A Delhi court Monday extended by three days the ED custody of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case related to the communal violence...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this