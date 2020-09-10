Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, said that Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody by a trial court today and the agency did not seek his further custody. Raju said that Hussain has been handed over to Tihar Jail authorities.
Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Sarpande said, "She has been sent to jail upto 22nd...
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda will be in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 09, a local court in Mumbai ordered on..