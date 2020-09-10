Lucid Motors reveals Lucid Air luxury electric car with 517-mile range aimed at Tesla

Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment. The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds. The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which...
On Friday, Tesla was excluded from the S&P 500 index. In a note released on Wednesday DataTrek said it was a "brave" decision. The note said that the exclusion of Tesla surprised DataTrek's cofounder Nicholas Colas. Colas speculated the S&P 500's committee think Tesla is "profoundly overvalued." Business Insider reports that Tesla has a market cap of $465 billion. Tesla "sits on shakier fundamentals," likely contributing to the committee's decision to exclude Tesla, the note said.
On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%. The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company. Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq tumbled a record 10% in three trading days. On Tuesday, Elon Musk's Tesla saw its stock price plunge 21%, erasing $82 billion from its market capitalization. Business Insider reports that Tesla completed a $5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week.
U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session Tuesday as tech stocks extended their sell-off to send the Nasdaq into correction territory, while Tesla suffered its biggest daily percentage drop after the stock was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500. Fred Katayama reports.