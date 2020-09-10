Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lucid Motors reveals Lucid Air luxury electric car with 517-mile range aimed at Tesla

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Lucid Motors debuted the production version of the Lucid Air, a luxury electric car with more than 500 miles of range aimed at competing with Tesla.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles 07:49

 Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment. The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds. The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lucid Motors California-based EV company founded in 2007

Lucid Motors says its electric sedan can hit a quarter-mile in under 10 seconds, smashing Tesla’s record

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Lucid Motors has been making a lot of bold claims in the lead-up to the September 9th unveiling of its..
The Verge

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

Analyst: Tesla Overvalued [Video]

Analyst: Tesla Overvalued

On Friday, Tesla was excluded from the S&P 500 index. In a note released on Wednesday DataTrek said it was a "brave" decision. The note said that the exclusion of Tesla surprised DataTrek's cofounder Nicholas Colas. Colas speculated the S&P 500's committee think Tesla is "profoundly overvalued." Business Insider reports that Tesla has a market cap of $465 billion. Tesla "sits on shakier fundamentals," likely contributing to the committee's decision to exclude Tesla, the note said.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Tesla Stock Rallies 10% [Video]

Tesla Stock Rallies 10%

On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%. The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company. Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq tumbled a record 10% in three trading days. On Tuesday, Elon Musk's Tesla saw its stock price plunge 21%, erasing $82 billion from its market capitalization. Business Insider reports that Tesla completed a $5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Nasdaq drops 4% into correction territory [Video]

Nasdaq drops 4% into correction territory

U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session Tuesday as tech stocks extended their sell-off to send the Nasdaq into correction territory, while Tesla suffered its biggest daily percentage drop after the stock was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Tech tanks again; Tesla dives after S&P 500 rebuff

 Wall Street rout gains traction as stocks of the electric-car maker plummet 15% following its exclusion from benchmark index.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock [Video]

Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock

Tesla May Be Most Dangerous Stock

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Tesla's Musk in Germany amid energy market push [Video]

Tesla's Musk in Germany amid energy market push

Elon Musk was seen arriving at an industrial estate in Berlin on Wednesday as he appears to be opening a new front in the European battle for electric car supremacy: the power behind the wheel. This..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
2021 Hyundai NEXO - Remote Parking Demo [Video]

2021 Hyundai NEXO - Remote Parking Demo

With the All-New Hyundai NEXO, Hyundai Motor's second-generation of commercialised fuel cell electric vehicles, the company again takes the lead in this segment with the first dedicated..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Names like Tesla's 'Autopilot' are dangerously misleading, study shows

 Does it really matter if Tesla's advanced driving system is called "Autopilot" but it doesn't actually take over driving?  A new American Automobile...
Mashable

Future Tesla S&P 500 inclusion may lead to Bitcoin price rally — Analysts

Future Tesla S&P 500 inclusion may lead to Bitcoin price rally — Analysts Tesla and Bitcoin price surged higher after recovering from a sharp correction, leading analysts to take a closer look at the BTC to S&P 500 correlation.
The Cointelegraph

Germany wants to permit driverless cars across the country by 2022

Germany wants to permit driverless cars across the country by 2022 Despite coming down hard on Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, Germany isn’t totally against the concept of self-driving cars. Sure, Tesla’s...
The Next Web


Tweets about this