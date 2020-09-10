|
Diana Rigg, star of 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' dies at the age of 82
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Actress Diana Rigg, who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in the TV series "The Avengers" has died at age 82.
