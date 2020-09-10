|
Tour de France 2020: Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb wins his first Tour stage
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi takes stage 12 of the Tour de France for his first-ever stage win.
Ewan beats Bennett in thrilling sprint in PoitiersLotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan snatches victory on stage 11 of the Tour de France as the sprinters go toe to toe in a thrilling finish.
BBC News
Ireland's Bennett claims first stage win on TourIreland's Sam Bennett wins stage 10 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic retains the leader's yellow jersey.
BBC News
Tour de France race director has coronavirusTour de France race director Christian Prudhomme and members of staff from four teams test positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
Tour de France 2020: Adam Yates loses yellow jersey to Primoz RoglicBritain's Adam Yates loses the leader's yellow jersey to Primoz Roglic as Tadej Pogacar wins stage nine of the Tour de France.
BBC News
