Tour de France 2020: Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb wins his first Tour stage

BBC News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi takes stage 12 of the Tour de France for his first-ever stage win.
Marc Hirschi Marc Hirschi Swiss cyclist


Tour de France Tour de France Cycling competition

BBC News

Team Sunweb (men's team) German men's cycling team


Switzerland Switzerland Federal republic in Central Europe

