Tour de France 2020: Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb wins his first Tour stage

Teacher dresses head-to-toe in pink and decorates home to match



A teacher is so obsessed with pink that she has decorated her entire house inthe pretty hue and worn it head-to-toe every day for more than a decade.Yasmin Charlotte, 32, has loved blush and bubblegum tones ever since she was alittle girl. Over the years, she has built up a huge collection of pinkhousehold items, clothes and accessories, including 100 pairs of shoes, fromhigh heels to Dr Martens boots. Dressing entirely in the Barbie doll shadeevery day, it has been 13 years since she wore any other colour – save for afuneral two years ago, for which she had to borrow an outfit. And thoughYasmin, a teacher of Thun, Switzerland, does not know how much she has spentcreating her very own pink paradise, she insists it has been worth everypenny.

