You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: 103-year-old beats Covid within 20 days, discharged from hospital



A 103-year-old man has recovered from Covid-19 in Ernakulam, Kerala. The centenarian identified as Aluva resident Parred was given a warm send off by the hospital staff when he was being discharged... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25 Published on August 19, 2020 Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown



From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published on August 12, 2020 Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready



From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13 Published on August 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Ernakulam sees 239 new COVID-19 cases A total of 239 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. An ASHA worker from Rayamangalam, four health workers at private hospitals, a health

Hindu 4 days ago





Tweets about this