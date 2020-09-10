Melbourne tower residents speak out on Pauline Hanson’s attempted stubby holder delivery during lockdown Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

During Melbourne’s public housing tower lockdown, One Nation’s Pauline Hanson tried to deliver over 100 stubby holders to residents of one building via Australia Post. The Feed talked to those living inside and volunteers who helped deliver emergency supplies during the hard lockdown. They weren’t impressed. 👓 View full article

