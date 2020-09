Charges upgraded to manslaughter for Alberta Mounties in shooting death of man in car Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two RCMP officers who were charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Clayton Crawford at a rest stop near Whitecourt in July 2018 are now facing manslaughter charges. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this