'Worst-case scenario': On the front lines of the California wildfires, residents stunned by fast-moving blazes

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
California among 13 states struggling to keep up with devastating wildfires moving at an explosive pace. And the fire season is far from over.
News video: California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News

California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News 01:29

 The skies of San Fransisco and the US West Coast have turned orange-red after smoke from multiple wildfires completely blocked out sunlight on Wednesday. Residents woke up to what many were calling a doomsday or apocalyptic morning. Social media was flooded with pictures of red tinted skies in...

The Wildfires in Photos: Oregon, California and Washington State

 Fires continued to blaze up and down the West Coast, destroying neighborhoods and forcing mass evacuations as firefighters struggled to contain them.
NYTimes.com

How a dramatic helicopter rescue from the blazing Creek Fire unfolded in California

 With the massive Creek Fire closing in on a lake high in California's central Sierra, crew members aboard a Chinook helicopter knew the stakes.
 
USATODAY.com

Watch: Northern Californian skies turn orange as smoke rages from wildfires [Video]

Watch: Northern Californian skies turn orange as smoke rages from wildfires

Smoke from raging wildfires blanketed parts of Northern California. San Francisco witnessed a hazy orange-coloured sky. Dense smog covered the skyline of the California city. Netizens took to Twitter..

Bear Fire: 3 Dead, Dozens Missing In Massive NorCal Wildfire [Video]

Bear Fire: 3 Dead, Dozens Missing In Massive NorCal Wildfire

Three people have died and dozens are missing as the Bear Fire burning in Butte County unexpectedly flared up earlier this week. The has consumed 252,000 acres and is 24 percent contained. Anne Makovec..

Team Coverage: Unhealthy Air To Persist After Smoke Turns Bay Area Skies Orange [Video]

Team Coverage: Unhealthy Air To Persist After Smoke Turns Bay Area Skies Orange

The Bay Area will continue to see unhealthy air Thursday after smoke from wildfires burning across Northern and Central California turned the skies an eerie orange. Mary Lee and Katie Nielsen report...

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

 A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes Thursday after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NPRTelegraph.co.ukThe Age

More than 60 People Rescued from California Fire, More Still Trapped

More than 60 People Rescued from California Fire, More Still Trapped Watch VideoMore than 60 campers were rescued by helicopter after being trapped by California wildfires near Fresno Saturday, and crews are going back to save...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.com

California Struggles To Respond To Fire Season

 Across California, people are facing challenges from two dozen large wildfires burning out of control — from poor air quality in the Bay Area to more potential...
NPR Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukThe AgeNew Zealand Herald

