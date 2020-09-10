Global  
 

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on why he opened up on depression, brother's suicide: 'Being a leader is about being genuine'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Dak Prescott recently went into detail about his battle with depression and his brother's suicide. The Cowboys QB believes he can help others.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on NFL’s return: We want to be a light through pandemic

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on NFL’s return: We want to be a light through pandemic 01:40

 SportsPulse: Jori Epstein connected with Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to discuss what playing football amidst the pandemic means to them. Their answers did not disappoint.

Dak Prescott Dak Prescott American football quarterback

