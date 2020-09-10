Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on why he opened up on depression, brother's suicide: 'Being a leader is about being genuine'

Dak Prescott just revealed his older brother took his own life this past spring ... and the Dallas Cowboys QB says he's still having a hard time coping with it..

Deshaun Watson received his payday. Dak Prescott is still waiting for his. But the Cowboys QB stands to benefit from the Texans star's huge extension.

The Cowboys' plans during the national anthem remain unclear, but quarterback Dak Prescott has a precise vision for what he'd like to see.

New police video obtained by TMZ Sports shows La'el Collins' car accident was more serious than initially believed ... the Cowboys star complained of neck pain..

The thought that the Dallas Cowboys have been given the "green light" to protest during the anthem prompted a angry tweet from Eric Trump.

Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys are nothing but imposters until they start winning | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are doing too much talking during this offseason. Hear why Acho believes that Jerry Jones needs to have more success on.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:04 Published 1 day ago

Colin Cowherd offers obvious NFL takes: 'Dak & Cowboys will be average this season' | THE HERD



Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is supposedly a big MVP candidate this year, but Colin Cowherd is convinced the Cowboys will be just average this year. Hear Colin give 5 obvious NFL takes, including.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:52 Published 1 day ago