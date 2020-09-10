Niecy Nash says marrying Jessica Betts wasn't a 'coming out,' but a 'going into myself'

Actress Niecy Nash shocked fans on Monday when she announced she was married. CNN reports Nash revealed her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Nash, 50, posted a photo with her bride on Instagram and Twitter announcing her new married name. The photo was captioned; "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts" with the hashtag #LoveWins." In the photo, the happy couple hold hands at an outdoor wedding ceremony.
Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle and Dia. Nash later married Jay Tucker in May 2011 and announced their divorce in October 2019. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.
Three families have been left homeless after a freak fire tore through their properties - caused by sunlight reflecting off a shard of broken GLASS.The intense reflection from the glass beamed onto a..