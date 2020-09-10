Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Niecy Nash says marrying Jessica Betts wasn't a 'coming out,' but a 'going into myself'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Niecy Nash talks about her relationship with Jessica Betts and why she doesn't consider their surprise marriage to be her "coming out."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Niecy Nash Niecy Nash American actress

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Are Married [Video]

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Are Married

Actress Niecy Nash shocked fans on Monday when she announced she was married. CNN reports Nash revealed her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Nash, 50, posted a photo with her bride on Instagram and Twitter announcing her new married name. The photo was captioned; "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts" with the hashtag #LoveWins." In the photo, the happy couple hold hands at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

ShowBiz Minute: Jeremy, Akon, Nash

 20 new sexual assault counts for adult film star Ron Jeremy; R&B singer Akon moves ahead with $6 billion 'Akon City' in Senegal; Niecy Nash surprises with..
USATODAY.com
In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts [Video]

In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle and Dia. Nash later married Jay Tucker in May 2011 and announced their divorce in October 2019. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Three families left homeless after huge blaze tore through their properties - caused by sunlight reflecting off broken glass (RA [Video]

Three families left homeless after huge blaze tore through their properties - caused by sunlight reflecting off broken glass (RA

Three families have been left homeless after a freak fire tore through their properties - caused by sunlight reflecting off a shard of broken GLASS.The intense reflection from the glass beamed onto a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Header Bidding Is Coming To TV: PubMatic’s Chowla [Video]

Header Bidding Is Coming To TV: PubMatic’s Chowla

It is the digital ad-selling software process that has done so much to bolster the revenue earned by publishers. Now "header bidding" is making in-roads to connected TV. In recent years, display..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:28Published

Tweets about this