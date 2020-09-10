Global  
 

Julian Assange extradition hearing halted over lawyer's virus concern

WorldNews Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Julian Assange extradition hearing halted over lawyer's virus concernThe London hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition from Britain to the United States was suspended today because one of the lawyers may have been exposed to the coronavirus....
