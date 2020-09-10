Former number one draft picks Kreuzer, Gibbs announce AFL retirements Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Matthew Kreuzer and Bryce Gibbs, former Carlton teammates, call time on their Matthew Kreuzer and Bryce Gibbs, former Carlton teammates, call time on their AFL careers that both began with the pressure of being the top pick in the national draft. ...... 👓 View full article

