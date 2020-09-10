Global  
 

Former number one draft picks Kreuzer, Gibbs announce AFL retirements

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Former number one draft picks Kreuzer, Gibbs announce AFL retirementsMatthew Kreuzer and Bryce Gibbs, former Carlton teammates, call time on their AFL careers that both began with the pressure of being the top pick in the national draft. ......
Australian Football League Australian Football League premier Australian rules football competition


Matthew Kreuzer Matthew Kreuzer Australian rules footballer


Bryce Gibbs (Australian rules footballer) Bryce Gibbs (Australian rules footballer) Australian rules footballer

