British actress Diana Rigg dies at 82

Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The renowned actress was diagnosed with cancer in March and passed away in her sleep, according to her daughter. Rigg was prolific both on stage and on the big screen, playing anything from Lady MacBeth to an Avenger.
