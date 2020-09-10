Global  
 

British actress Diana Rigg dies at 82

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The renowned actress was diagnosed with cancer in March and passed away in her sleep, according to her daughter. Rigg was prolific both on stage and on the big screen, playing anything from Lady MacBeth to an Avenger.
 British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that Rigg died peacefully in her sleep. Rigg starred as a Bond girl in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret...

Diana Rigg gained fame on the 1960's British spy series "The Avengers" and more recently on "Game Of Thrones"

Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'

Veteran actress Diana Rigg has passed away at the age of 82, her representative has confirmed.

 British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show "The Avengers" and recently appeared in "Game of Thrones," died Thursday. She was 82.
 British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show The Avengers and more recently appeared in Game of Thrones, has died aged 82, the BBC...
‘Game of Thrones’ Stars, Edgar Wright and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg: ‘The True Queen of Westeros’ Diana Rigg passed away Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer at the age of 82 and immediately tributes to the iconic British actress began pouring from...
