Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump spills to Bob Woodward and only strengthens the case against his reelection

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Our View: Coronavirus is 'deadly stuff,' President Trump told Woodward on Feb. 7, then continues to hold reelection rallies that are superspreaders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Late Night Tears Trump For Woodward Tapes

Late Night Tears Trump For Woodward Tapes 02:21

 Late night hosts including Seth Meyers and James Corden laid into President Donald Trump after taped interviews with journalist Bob Woodward show he knowingly misled Americans on the severity of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories September 10 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, September 10th: Pelosi slams Trump; Fires continue to batter the West Coast; Beirut port erupts in flames; 100+ carat diamond to..
USATODAY.com

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump again plays defense on COVID-19 response

 "We're hopefully beyond our spike and we'll see," Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House Briefing.
CBS News

Federal Court Rejects Trump’s Order to Exclude Undocumented From Census

 A three-judge panel unanimously said President Trump lacks authority to remove noncitizens census counts used to allot House seats.
NYTimes.com

Trump defends coronavirus response amid revelation he downplayed threat

 President Trump is denying that he lied to the American people when he downplayed the danger of the coronavirus weeks after telling journalist Bob Woodward that..
CBS News

Bob Woodward Bob Woodward American journalist

Trump dismisses Bob Woodward's question on white privilege: "You really drank the Kool-Aid"

 In an interview with veteran journalist Bob Woodward, President Trump acknowledged there is institutional racism in the U.S., but he dismissed a question about..
CBS News

Now We Know What the President Knew

 The revelations in Bob Woodward’s book about President Trump also showed us something about the state of the Washington establishment.
NYTimes.com

Nick Allen: Why Trump only has himself to blame for Bob Woodward's bombshell new book

 COMMENT: What did the president know about the coronavirus and when did he know it?Thanks to a new book by Watergate journalist Bob Woodward it has been revealed..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Pushes Back Against Coronavirus Revelations [Video]

President Trump Pushes Back Against Coronavirus Revelations

President Donald Trump is calling revelations by Bob Woodward on the coronavirus a 'political hit job.'

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published
Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public [Video]

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans were..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes [Video]

President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump denying he knowingly downplayed threat of COVID-19 as heard in Bob Woodward interview recordings (9-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Tells Woodward He Deliberately Downplayed Coronavirus Threat

 A new book by Bob Woodward reveals that President Trump thought the threat posed by the coronavirus was much worse than what he revealed publicly. Woodward's...
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.comMid-DayCBS NewsMediaite

Kim Jong Un considered Obama an 'a--hole,' Trump tells Woodward

 North Korean despot Kim Jong Un considered former President Barack Obama “an a- -hole,” President Trump told Washington Post editor Bob Woodward in touting...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The Wrap

Trump Bragged to Woodward About Getting Congress to Leave Mohammad bin Salman ‘Alone’ Following Murder of Jamal Khashoggi: ‘I Saved His A**’

Trump Bragged to Woodward About Getting Congress to Leave Mohammad bin Salman ‘Alone’ Following Murder of Jamal Khashoggi: ‘I Saved His A**’ President Donald Trump reportedly boasted to Bob Woodward about getting Congress to leave Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman "alone" following the...
Mediaite


Tweets about this