Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs live blog: Score updates, highlights from NFL kickoff game

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The NFL season is finally here as the Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Houston Texans. Check back for live updates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: CEH ready for first NFL game

CEH ready for first NFL game 01:14

 The Kansas City Chiefs — who open the season Thursday against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, a game that can be seen on 41 Action News — will rely on a rookie starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, for the first time since 2017.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs National Football League franchise in Kansas City, Missouri

NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs fans in attendance [Video]

NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs fans in attendance

New NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:28Published

Houston Texans players choose not to be on field for national anthem

 The Houston Texans decided as a team not to take the field for the national anthem in Thursday's kickoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
USATODAY.com

KC Chiefs Display Social Justice Messages In End Zones For NFL Kickoff

 The Kansas City Chiefs have painted social justice messages in both end zones at Arrowhead Stadium ... as the team gets ready to kick off the 2020 season. The..
TMZ.com

NFL games will have artificial crowd noise specific to each stadium

 Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Houston Texans visiting the defending Super..
The Verge

Houston Texans Houston Texans National Football League franchise in Houston, Texas

Mahomes, Watson Team Up To Send Meals To Frontline Workers Before NFL Kickoff

 Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson just came through in the clutch for each other's cities ... by donating meals to frontline workers in KC and Houston before..
TMZ.com

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Time, date, channel, how to watch NFL kickoff game

 The NFL season begins Thursday as the Chiefs start their title defense against the Texans. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL in uncharted territory as new season kicks off amid pandemic

 The NFL hopes Thursday's game between Super Bowl Champs Kansas City vs. Houston draws America's interest.
CBS News

Feds bust NFL player and others accused of stealing PPP loans

 Small business relief funds allegedly were used for purchases including diamonds, luxury cars and homes.
CBS News

Super Bowl Super Bowl National Football League championship game

Chiefs fans won't have headdresses or face paint as season starts

 Kansas City begins defense of its Super Bowl title with new curbs in place to address nationwide push for racial justice.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Chiefs, Texans planning joint social justice protest before NFL season opener [Video]

Chiefs, Texans planning joint social justice protest before NFL season opener

Chiefs, Texans planning joint social justice protest before NFL season opener

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:49Published
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wears 'vote' shirt during warmups [Video]

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wears 'vote' shirt during warmups

Before the season-opener Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sported a red shirt that read "vote" during warmups.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:23Published
Bars, fans prepare for Chiefs home opener [Video]

Bars, fans prepare for Chiefs home opener

The stands at Arrowhead Stadium will look very different for the home opener Thursday night.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Mahomes: 'You can feel the intensity' leading up to Chiefs' season opener

Mahomes: 'You can feel the intensity' leading up to Chiefs' season opener The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the Texans know that all eyes will be on them as they kick off the season with a Thursday night showdown.
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs start season at No. 1 and look ready for repeat, Patriots in unusually low spot

 Pete Prisco says K.C. will go back-to-back, while the Packers and Steelers make his top five
CBS Sports

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty | THE HERD Colin Cowherd believes the rest of the NFL should be frightened, because the Kansas City Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty. On the day of...
FOX Sports Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this