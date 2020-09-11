Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naomi Osaka Reaches U.S. Open Final With Win Over Jennifer Brady

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Osaka, the 2018 U.S. Open champion, prevailed even as she had her power matched by Brady for much of the match.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Brady wins Top Seed Open WTA event in Nicholasville [Video]

Jennifer Brady wins Top Seed Open WTA event in Nicholasville

American Jennifer Brady defeated Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in Nicholasville to win her first WTA event. The Top Seed Open was the first WTA tourney in America..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Related news from verified sources

US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to reach final

 Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reaches another US Open final after producing a high-quality performance to edge past American Jennifer Brady.
BBC Sport

Jennifer Brady has the game to contain favorite Naomi Osaka

 Surging American Jennifer Brady is aiming to become the first tennis player to take down US Open favorite Naomi Osaka in a major semifinal.
ESPN Also reported by •Mid-DayUSATODAY.com

US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka allays injury fears in three-set win over Misaki Doi

 Osaka, the 2018 US Open champion, defeated her compatriot in the first round at Flushing Meadows. The Japanese had been forced to withdraw from the Western &...
Zee News


Tweets about this