Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
News video: Devastating Wildfires Ravage The West

 Thousands were evacuated to escape the flames that scorched their homes in Oregon and Washington state.

100 western wildfires scorching more square miles than size of Connecticut [Video]

Dozens of wind-driven wildfires race through more than a dozen western U.S. states.

'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor [Video]

Wildfires are raging across the U.S. West, shattering lives like Phoenix, Oregon resident Julio Bryan Flores. He lost his home and everything inside as his entire neighborhood went up in flames...

Oregon fires destroy five towns [Video]

An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as..

The Wildfires in Photos: Oregon, California and Washington State

 Fires continued to blaze up and down the West Coast, destroying neighborhoods and forcing mass evacuations as firefighters struggled to contain them.
NYTimes.com

15 firefighters injured in California as wind-driven wildfires roar across West

 Northern and Central California is again under siege. Washington state sees 'unprecedented' wildfires. Oregon orders evacuations. The latest news.
USATODAY.com

California and Oregon Fires: Live Updates

 Strong winds were likely to continue to propel the extraordinary number of fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington State.
NYTimes.com


Bman11_11

Everybody Everywhere RT @weatherchannel: More acres have been burned by California wildfires so far in 2020 than any other year on record. The August Complex Fi… 1 minute ago

dkg153

Maggie RT @CNN: Several fires are raging not far from Paradise, California. Together, they make up what's been dubbed the North Complex Fire, whic… 2 minutes ago

jeffnewgard

Jeff Newgard 💬 "As wildfires began consuming communities across Oregon this week, leaders fired off an email to counterparts aroun… https://t.co/u5HWhMErNx 6 minutes ago

wosunews

WOSU News At least seven people have died in wildfires that are raging in Oregon, California and Washington state, adding to… https://t.co/IBFto9xGtN 6 minutes ago

Sebsgoofy88

Sebslittlegoofball West Coast, I'm thinking of you. From California, Oregon, Washington State, and Colorado, we are praying for you. https://t.co/zYMhiAZUna 7 minutes ago

bonspiel

yeahnoyeah RT @MiaFarrow: @realDonaldTrump Can you please ask whomever is running this country, what is being done about the unprecedented, immense fi… 8 minutes ago

MaryDFinley1

Mary D. Finley RT @MAGAMedium2: @BardsFM @TheRISEofROD Holy Holy GOD. Hear us now, through your Son Jesus Christ. America in California, Oregon, Washingto… 10 minutes ago

SarahRobbins244

Jesska Robbins why do these fires ONLY happen in #California? Why not in Oregon or Washington? Why only California? Maybe just may… https://t.co/42mJ2hB0Vo 14 minutes ago