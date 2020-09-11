Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

Everybody Everywhere RT @weatherchannel: More acres have been burned by California wildfires so far in 2020 than any other year on record. The August Complex Fi… 1 minute ago Maggie RT @CNN: Several fires are raging not far from Paradise, California. Together, they make up what's been dubbed the North Complex Fire, whic… 2 minutes ago Jeff Newgard 💬 "As wildfires began consuming communities across Oregon this week, leaders fired off an email to counterparts aroun… https://t.co/u5HWhMErNx 6 minutes ago WOSU News At least seven people have died in wildfires that are raging in Oregon, California and Washington state, adding to… https://t.co/IBFto9xGtN 6 minutes ago Sebslittlegoofball West Coast, I'm thinking of you. From California, Oregon, Washington State, and Colorado, we are praying for you. https://t.co/zYMhiAZUna 7 minutes ago yeahnoyeah RT @MiaFarrow: @realDonaldTrump Can you please ask whomever is running this country, what is being done about the unprecedented, immense fi… 8 minutes ago Mary D. Finley RT @MAGAMedium2: @BardsFM @TheRISEofROD Holy Holy GOD. Hear us now, through your Son Jesus Christ. America in California, Oregon, Washingto… 10 minutes ago Jesska Robbins why do these fires ONLY happen in #California? Why not in Oregon or Washington? Why only California? Maybe just may… https://t.co/42mJ2hB0Vo 14 minutes ago