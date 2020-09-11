|
US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to reach final
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reaches another US Open final after producing a high-quality performance to edge past American Jennifer Brady.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Williams beaten by Azarenka in US Open semi-finalSerena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title ends as Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to reach the US Open final.
BBC News
Victoria Azarenka upsets Serena Williams in three sets, advances to US Open finalVictoria Azarenka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, will play 2018 Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Azarenka advances to her first Slam final in seven years.
USATODAY.com
Bianca Andreescu's open letter to Billie Jean King & Original 9 before 50th anniversaryUS Open champion Bianca Andreescu writes an open letter to Billie Jean King and the "brave" women who risked their careers for the future of their sport 50 years..
BBC News
US Open 2020: Serena Williams & Naomi Osaka target 2018 rematchSerena Williams and Naomi Osaka will be hoping to secure a rematch of the 2018 US Open final when both semi-finals take centre stage on Thursday.
BBC News
Jennifer Brady American professional tennis player
US Open 2020: Jennifer Brady beats Angelique Kerber to make last eightAmerican Jennifer Brady beats 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
BBC News
Naomi Osaka Tennis player
The black victims honoured in Naomi Osaka's US Open masksEach of Osaka's masks in the US Open remembers a black victim of alleged police or racist violence.
BBC News
Trayvon Martin's mom, Ahmaud Arbery's dad thank Naomi Osaka for wearing masks at U.S. OpenParents of victims of racial profiling thank tennis star Naomi Osaka for keeping the names of their children in America's consciousness.
USATODAY.com
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this