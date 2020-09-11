Global  
 

US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to reach final

BBC News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reaches another US Open final after producing a high-quality performance to edge past American Jennifer Brady.
