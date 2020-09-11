Why California, Oregon and Washington State Are Searching for Help to Battle Fires
Friday, 11 September 2020 () With millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of firefighters from Israel.
Deadly wildfires raged along the west coast of the United States, withOregon's governor warning the state faces the greatest loss of life andproperty from wildfire in its history. Three people have died in a blazeburning in northern California, while homes have also been evacuated inWashington state.
