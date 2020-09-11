Global  
 

Why California, Oregon and Washington State Are Searching for Help to Battle Fires

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
With millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of firefighters from Israel.
