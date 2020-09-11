|
Victoria Azarenka upsets Serena Williams in three sets, advances to US Open final
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Victoria Azarenka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, will play 2018 Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Azarenka advances to her first Slam final in seven years.
