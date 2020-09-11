Global  
 

Victoria Azarenka upsets Serena Williams in three sets, advances to US Open final

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Victoria Azarenka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, will play 2018 Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Azarenka advances to her first Slam final in seven years.
US Open 2020: Serena Williams & Naomi Osaka target 2018 rematch

 Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will be hoping to secure a rematch of the 2018 US Open final when both semi-finals take centre stage on Thursday.
BBC News

Serena Williams outlasts Tsvetana Pironkova to reach U.S. Open semifinals

 Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals.
USATODAY.com

Williams comes from behind to reach US Open semis

 Serena Williams keeps alive her hopes of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title by fighting back to beat Tsvetana Pironkova in the US Open..
BBC News

Wildfires in the West, Biden in Michigan, Serena Williams: 5 things to know Wednesday

 As wildfires rage in California, Colorado gets blanketed with snow; Joe Biden is expected to appear in Michigan and more news to know Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to reach final

 Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reaches another US Open final after producing a high-quality performance to edge past American Jennifer Brady.
BBC News

Bianca Andreescu's open letter to Billie Jean King & Original 9 before 50th anniversary

 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu writes an open letter to Billie Jean King and the "brave" women who risked their careers for the future of their sport 50 years..
BBC News

The black victims honoured in Naomi Osaka's US Open masks

 Each of Osaka's masks in the US Open remembers a black victim of alleged police or racist violence.
BBC News

Trayvon Martin's mom, Ahmaud Arbery's dad thank Naomi Osaka for wearing masks at U.S. Open

 Parents of victims of racial profiling thank tennis star Naomi Osaka for keeping the names of their children in America's consciousness.
USATODAY.com
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open [Video]

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New York. Last Thursday Osaka pulled out of her semifinal at the Western & Southern Open in the aftermath of Jacob Blake's shooting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Bernie Mac’s Widow And Daughter Open Up In Tearful REELZ Documentary [Video]

Bernie Mac’s Widow And Daughter Open Up In Tearful REELZ Documentary

Bernie Mac was at the top of his game when the tragedy struck in 2008, leaving friends, fans, and family wanting more.  Now, REELZ will take viewers into the life of the funny man (real name..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:14Published
A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump [Video]

A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump

A Tom Hanks superfan has hilariously replicated scenes from the hit film Forrest Gump as he travelled around the country for work.Lee Floyd, 43, donned a red cap, blue shirt and grey trousers and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Tennis pro Naomi Osaka wears Elijah McClain tribute mask at U.S. Open

 Naomi Osaka, a professional tennis player from Japan, wore an Elijah McClain face mask when she took the court Wednesday at the U.S. Open in New York City.
Denver Post Also reported by •BBC SportUSATODAY.comJapan TodayBBC NewsZee NewsMid-DayThe WrapNews24

At U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka leads charge for change: 'I don't feel like I'm being brave'

 Billie Jean King tells USA TODAY Sports Naomi Osaka is demonstrating great leadership: "She is speaking from her heart and her mind. It's inspiring.''
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsNYTimes.comMid-Day

Naomi Osaka returns to U.S. Open final with 3-set win over upstart Jennifer Brady

 It wasn't until Naomi Osaka got a little help from a fortunate net-cord and an incorrect line call that she finally was able to get the better of Jennifer Brady...
CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC NewsZee NewsNYTimes.comMid-DayNews24

