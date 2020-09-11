Global  
 

Shriya Saran’s ‘Gamanam’ in five languages

Hindu Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Shriya Saran stars in a pan-Indian project co-produced by cinematographer V S Gnana Shekar and directed by Sujana Rao
