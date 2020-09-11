Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Game of Thrones’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Hindu Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Actor played Olenna Tyrell — the formidable “Queen of Thorns” — in the fantasy series, receiving an Emmy Award nomination for the role.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News 02:01

 Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82 [Video]

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82

Diana Rigg gained fame on the 1960's British spy series "The Avengers" and more recently on "Game Of Thrones"

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:43Published
Diana Rigg Dead At 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg Dead At 82

British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

James Bond and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82

James Bond and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82 Diana was known for playing Emma Peel in the 1960s hit show The Avengers.
Daily Record

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Dies At 82 From Cancer

 'She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life'
Daily Caller

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg Dies at 82

 Daughter Rachael Stirling said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March
VOA News


Tweets about this