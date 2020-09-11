Global  
 

Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

WorldNews Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria AzarenkaFormer World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit clash with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka. In a pulsating semi-final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, Azarenka defeated Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 after one hour and 55 minutes to reach her third US...
