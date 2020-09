Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit clash with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka . In a pulsating semi-final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, Azarenka defeated Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 after one hour and 55 minutes to reach her third US...