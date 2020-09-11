Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball



Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

