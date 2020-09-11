|
Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit clash with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka. In a pulsating semi-final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, Azarenka defeated Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 after one hour and 55 minutes to reach her third US...
Victoria Azarenka Belarusian tennis player
Williams beaten by Azarenka in US Open semi-finalSerena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title ends as Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to reach the US Open final.
BBC News
Victoria Azarenka upsets Serena Williams in three sets, advances to US Open finalVictoria Azarenka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, will play 2018 Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Azarenka advances to her first Slam final in seven years.
USATODAY.com
Serena Williams American tennis player
US Open 2020: Serena Williams & Naomi Osaka target 2018 rematchSerena Williams and Naomi Osaka will be hoping to secure a rematch of the 2018 US Open final when both semi-finals take centre stage on Thursday.
BBC News
Serena Williams outlasts Tsvetana Pironkova to reach U.S. Open semifinalsWilliams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals.
USATODAY.com
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to reach finalJapanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reaches another US Open final after producing a high-quality performance to edge past American Jennifer Brady.
BBC News
Bianca Andreescu's open letter to Billie Jean King & Original 9 before 50th anniversaryUS Open champion Bianca Andreescu writes an open letter to Billie Jean King and the "brave" women who risked their careers for the future of their sport 50 years..
BBC News
Naomi Osaka Tennis player
The black victims honoured in Naomi Osaka's US Open masksEach of Osaka's masks in the US Open remembers a black victim of alleged police or racist violence.
BBC News
Trayvon Martin's mom, Ahmaud Arbery's dad thank Naomi Osaka for wearing masks at U.S. OpenParents of victims of racial profiling thank tennis star Naomi Osaka for keeping the names of their children in America's consciousness.
USATODAY.com
Arthur Ashe Stadium tennis stadium
'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open winSerena Williams of the United States serves the ball during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US..
WorldNews
