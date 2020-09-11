Global  
 

Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10

Friday, 11 September 2020
Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10At least 10 people have died and 16 are missing as a Northern California wildfire continues to wreak havoc. Fires are continuing to rage across parts of the US West Coast with more than half a million people evacuated from their homes in Oregon, over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population. Hot and dry winds are fanning the flames which are feeding on drought-sapped vegetation, with California, Oregon and Washington worst affected. In California, Butte County sheriff’s deputies and detectives found seven bodies on Thursday, a day after three other victims were discovered. A couple, who declined to give their names, embrace while touring in an area devastated by fire in Oregon (John...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast

Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast 00:54

 Deadly wildfires raged along the west coast of the United States, withOregon's governor warning the state faces the greatest loss of life andproperty from wildfire in its history. Three people have died in a blazeburning in northern California, while homes have also been evacuated inWashington state.

Hundreds of thousands flee from U.S. West fires [Video]

Hundreds of thousands flee from U.S. West fires

Dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires burned through forests and towns in U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes, killing at least nine people and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee, authorities said. Libby Hogan reports.

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires [Video]

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires

It’s been nearly three weeks since Trump has acknowledged the catastrophic wildfires out west. Uncontained fires are burning across California and other Western states reports HuffPost. It is underscoring his pattern of dismissing climate disasters in Democratic strongholds. The environmental group Climate Power 2020 called out Trump’s silence on Thursday. The group noted he hasn’t mentioned the ongoing crises on Twitter since mid-August.

10 now dead in massive California wildfire

 A Northern California wildfire has become the state's deadliest of the year after authorities announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 10 and there is..
'Don't come back until you find him': The harrowing story of a father's desperate attempt to save his son in the Oregon wildfires

 Chris Tofte made a gallant attempt to rescue his family from a raging Oregon wildfire. His wife survived. His son, Wyatt, and the family dog didn't.
Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastation [Video]

Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastation

Video captured via drone showed residential streets in Oregon with little left but the foundations of houses. Several burnt out vehicles and flattened structures were all that remained of a farm in Eagle Point.

False Rumors That Activists Set Wildfires Exasperate Officials

 Law enforcement agencies said claims on social media that antifascist activists had set fires on the West Coast were unfounded.
Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

 As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
Why California, Oregon and Washington State Are Searching for Help to Battle Fires

 With millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of..
Watch: Northern Californian skies turn orange as smoke rages from wildfires [Video]

Watch: Northern Californian skies turn orange as smoke rages from wildfires

Smoke from raging wildfires blanketed parts of Northern California. San Francisco witnessed a hazy orange-coloured sky. Dense smog covered the skyline of the California city. Netizens took to Twitter..

Timelapse of Bear Fire burning in Northern California [Video]

Timelapse of Bear Fire burning in Northern California

250,000 acres have burned in Northern California due to the Bear Fire. The clip, filmed on September 8, shows a timelapse of the fire blazing across the hills of Penn Valley. The blaze has burned..

NC5 photographer hiking John Muir Trail when California Creek Fire broke out [Video]

NC5 photographer hiking John Muir Trail when California Creek Fire broke out

A NewsChannel5 photographer was on the mountain side when the Creek Fire broke out in California.

Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

 As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
AP Top Stories September 9 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 9th: Strong winds forecast to spread California fires; Wildfires in Oregon and Washington; NY state coronavirus tests...
California wildfires: Historic fire season forces blackouts and helicopter rescues; Oregon issues evacuation orders

 California's largest utility is cutting power. Helicopters were being sent to rescue hikers. High temps are fueling fires across Oregon and Washington.
