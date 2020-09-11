Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10 Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

At least 10 people have died and 16 are missing as a Northern California wildfire continues to wreak havoc. Fires are continuing to rage across parts of the US West Coast with more than half a million people evacuated from their homes in Oregon , over 10% of the state's 4.2 million population. Hot and dry winds are fanning the flames which are feeding on drought-sapped vegetation, with California, Oregon and Washington worst affected. In California, Butte County sheriff's deputies and detectives found seven bodies on Thursday, a day after three other victims were discovered.


