Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
At least 10 people have died and 16 are missing as a Northern California wildfire continues to wreak havoc. Fires are continuing to rage across parts of the US West Coast with more than half a million people evacuated from their homes in Oregon, over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population. Hot and dry winds are fanning the flames which are feeding on drought-sapped vegetation, with California, Oregon and Washington worst affected. In California, Butte County sheriff’s deputies and detectives found seven bodies on Thursday, a day after three other victims were discovered. A couple, who declined to give their names, embrace while touring in an area devastated by fire in Oregon (John...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Hundreds of thousands flee from U.S. West fires
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40Published
Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
California battles largest-ever fire: All you want to know about wildfire and forest fire
IndiaTimes
10 now dead in massive California wildfireA Northern California wildfire has become the state's deadliest of the year after authorities announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 10 and there is..
New Zealand Herald
Oregon State of the United States of America
'Don't come back until you find him': The harrowing story of a father's desperate attempt to save his son in the Oregon wildfiresChris Tofte made a gallant attempt to rescue his family from a raging Oregon wildfire. His wife survived. His son, Wyatt, and the family dog didn't.
USATODAY.com
Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
West Coast of the United States coastline of the United States of America
False Rumors That Activists Set Wildfires Exasperate OfficialsLaw enforcement agencies said claims on social media that antifascist activists had set fires on the West Coast were unfounded.
NYTimes.com
Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires UpdatesAs wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
NYTimes.com
Why California, Oregon and Washington State Are Searching for Help to Battle FiresWith millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of..
NYTimes.com
Butte County, California County in California, United States
