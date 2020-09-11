|
Rio Tinto bows to investor pressure over cave blast as CEO, executives depart
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
MELBOURNE: parted ways with its CEO and two senior executives on Friday, bowing to mounting shareholder criticism of the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and the global miner's limited initial response. Chief executive , who has led Rio since 2016, will step down by March 31 next year, the company said, after shareholders expressed concerns about executive accountability. The head of , Chris Salisbury, and Simone Niven, head of corporate relations, the unit responsible for dealing...
Rio Tinto boss and top executives step down following destruction of Aboriginal Juukan Gorge rock sheltersThe move follows months of pressure from Aboriginal groups, shareholders and government officials.
SBS
Rio Tinto: Chief executive to quit over destruction of Aboriginal cavesJean-Sebastien Jacques and other senior executives will step down after the miner blew up sacred sites.
BBC News
Rio Tinto boss and two executives step down following destruction of Juukan Gorge rock sheltersCEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques and two top executives will leave Rio Tinto as fallout from the destruction of the ancient Juukan Gorge rock shelters continues.
SBS
