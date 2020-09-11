Global  
 

Rio Tinto bows to investor pressure over cave blast as CEO, executives depart

Friday, 11 September 2020
Rio Tinto bows to investor pressure over cave blast as CEO, executives departMELBOURNE: parted ways with its CEO and two senior executives on Friday, bowing to mounting shareholder criticism of the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and the global miner's limited initial response. Chief executive , who has led Rio since 2016, will step down by March 31 next year, the company said, after shareholders expressed concerns about executive accountability. The head of , Chris Salisbury, and Simone Niven, head of corporate relations, the unit responsible for dealing...
