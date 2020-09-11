Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9/11 attacks: What's happened to al-Qaeda?

WorldNews Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
9/11 attacks: What's happened to al-Qaeda?In Syria, al-Qaeda - represented by its unannounced branch Hurras al-Din - has failed to make inroads. This is partly the result of jihadist rivalries on the one hand, and the eagle-eyed surveillance of al-Qaeda officials by the US-led coalition on the other. The group is also not popular on the ground as Syrians see the al-Qaeda brand as a threat and a magnet for government and international action. Hurras al-Din has been inactive for over two months now following a crackdown by a more powerful jihadist group and the targeting of some of its top officials in suspected US air strikes. The group's branch in Yemen - al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) - was once the most feared of all...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Al-Qaeda Al-Qaeda Salafi jihadist organization

'I felt so guilty': Charlie Hebdo artist seized by gunmen recalls sheer terror

 The Charlie Hebdo caricaturist who was forced at gunpoint to open the satirical newspaper's door to two al-Qaeda extremists today described the moments of sheer..
New Zealand Herald
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger [Video]

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published
It's well-known that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism: India's permanent representative to UN [Video]

It's well-known that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism: India's permanent representative to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI said that UN has over the time in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. TS Tirumurti said, "It's a well-known fact that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism. Pakistan is home to largest no. of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen. UN in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. In recent report of Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which submits its report periodically on terrorist activities of ISIL, Al-Qaeda, there're direct references to Pakistan's involvement."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

Russia vows to help Syria "break through" crippling U.S. sanctions

 Vladimir Putin has vowed once again to come to the rescue of his ally, Syrian President Bashar Assad.
CBS News

Exclusive: Australia's first IS bride Zehra Duman and her children have fled to Turkey

 The Melbourne-born woman - who had her Australian citizenship revoked for joining the terrorist organisation - has left the Al-Hol refugee camp in north-east..
SBS

Australian women and children snatched from Syria's al-Hawl camp in 'deeply concerning' incident

 Reports have emerged of Australian women and children being abducted from the al-Hawl camp in Syria - with advocates expressing serious concern for their safety.
SBS

Turkey calls Macron ‘hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

 Turkish foreign minister has called French President Emmanuel Macron “hysterical” over his meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as..
WorldNews

Guardians of Religion Organization Guardians of Religion Organization Armed insurgent group affiliated with Al-Qaeda and fighting in the Syrian Civil War


Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula Militant Islamist organization

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chandler woman arrested at Sky Harbor for alleged support of al Qaeda [Video]

Chandler woman arrested at Sky Harbor for alleged support of al Qaeda

A woman has been arrested in Arizona for allegedly attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group al Qaeda.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

9/11 attacks: What's happened to al-Qaeda?

9/11 attacks: What's happened to al-Qaeda? In Syria, al-Qaeda - represented by its unannounced branch Hurras al-Din - has failed to make inroads. This is partly the result of jihadist rivalries on the one...
WorldNews

'We Are All Scared, All The Time': Syrian Doctors Can't Talk About The Coronavirus

 Syria reports about 3,100 coronavirus infections and 130 deaths. But health workers say the situation is worse and that the regime has been telling people not to...
NPR


Tweets about this