9/11 attacks: What's happened to al-Qaeda? Friday, 11 September 2020

In Syria al-Qaeda - represented by its unannounced branch Hurras al-Din - has failed to make inroads. This is partly the result of jihadist rivalries on the one hand, and the eagle-eyed surveillance of al-Qaeda officials by the US-led coalition on the other. The group is also not popular on the ground as Syrians see the al-Qaeda brand as a threat and a magnet for government and international action. Hurras al-Din has been inactive for over two months now following a crackdown by a more powerful jihadist group and the targeting of some of its top officials in suspected US air strikes. The group's branch in Yemen - al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula ( AQAP ) - was once the most feared of all...


