NFL’s Josh Bellamy charged with fraud in alleged COVID-19 relief scheme
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The former Jets wide receiver and 10 others are accused of using money meant for coronavirus relief on items such as Gucci and Dior Former Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy was charged and arrested for allegedly obtaining $1.2M in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Bellamy was arrested Thursday morning on federal charges with the U.S. Department of Justice declaring that the 31-year-old used money reserved for coronavirus for his own benefit. The...
Josh Bellamy American football player
Joshua Bellamy, Ex-Jet, Fraudulently Took $1.2 Million in Covid-19 Aid, U.S. SaysFederal prosecutors said that Mr. Bellamy, 31, who was cut from the team on Tuesday, used the proceeds from a Paycheck Protection Program loan to buy luxury..
NYTimes.com
NFL's Josh Bellamy Arrested For COVID Loan Fraud, Allegedly Blew Money on GucciNFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was arrested Thursday after officials say he misused government loans intended to help struggling businesses survive the COVID..
TMZ.com
National Football League Professional American football league
Chiefs fans' booing at NFL opener proves controversialKansas City fans booed Houston Texans when they came onto field after staying in locker room during national anthem and during teams' subsequent show of unity.
CBS News
Players confused as fans boo 'moment of unity' at NFL opener in KansasPockets of fans are heard booing a 'moment of unity' as protests against racism take place on the opening night of the NFL season.
BBC News
Winners and losers from the Chiefs' NFL season-opening win against TexansThe NFL's regular-season opener wasn't close for long, but several winners and losers emerged for the Chiefs and Texans.
USATODAY.com
NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs fans in attendance
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:28Published
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs live blog: Score updates, highlights from NFL kickoff gameThe NFL season is finally here as the Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Houston Texans. Check back for live updates.
USATODAY.com
New York Jets National Football League franchise in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Dior European fashion company
Gucci Italian fashion and leather goods brand
The women behind one of Gucci's most-liked Insta postsZebedee Management represents disabled models and actors around the world.
BBC News
Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
DOJ says $175 million stolen in PPP fraud
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
Justice Department moves to defend President Trump in rape accuser's defamation caseLoyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joins "Red and Blue" to break down the Justice Department's decision to try to defend President Trump in a rape..
CBS News
Justice Department moves to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suitIn an unprecedented move, the Justice Department is intervening to take over President Trump's defense in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll,..
CBS News
DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
