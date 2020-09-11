Global  
 

NFL’s Josh Bellamy charged with fraud in alleged COVID-19 relief scheme

WorldNews Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
NFL’s Josh Bellamy charged with fraud in alleged COVID-19 relief schemeThe former Jets wide receiver and 10 others are accused of using money meant for coronavirus relief on items such as Gucci and Dior Former Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy was charged and arrested for allegedly obtaining $1.2M in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Bellamy was arrested Thursday morning on federal charges with the U.S. Department of Justice declaring that the 31-year-old used money reserved for coronavirus for his own benefit. The...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida NFL Player Josh Bellamy Charged In $24M COVID-Relief Fraud Scheme

Florida NFL Player Josh Bellamy Charged In $24M COVID-Relief Fraud Scheme 00:36

 Florida NFL player Joshua J. Bellamy has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds and spending the money at a South Florida hotel and casino. Katie Johnston reports.

