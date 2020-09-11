Oregon wildfires: Half a million people forced to leave home
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Raging wildfires have forced half a million people from their homes in the Pacific state of Oregon. But officials believe one of the fires may have been started deliberately. Police have opened an investigation.
An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as initial casualty reports began to surface. Libby Hogan reports.
Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters..