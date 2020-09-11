Global  
 

Oregon wildfires: Half a million people forced to leave home

Deutsche Welle Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Raging wildfires have forced half a million people from their homes in the Pacific state of Oregon. But officials believe one of the fires may have been started deliberately. Police have opened an investigation.
News video: Oregon fires destroy five towns

Oregon fires destroy five towns 01:44

 An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as initial casualty reports began to surface. Libby Hogan reports.

US: Half a million people flee Oregon wildfires

 Raging wildfires have forced half a million people from their homes in the Pacific state of Oregon. But officials believe one of the fires may have been started...
Deutsche Welle

Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10

At least 10 people have died and 16 are missing as a Northern California wildfire continues to wreak havoc. Fires are continuing to rage across parts of the US...
WorldNews

California wildfires: Seven bodies found in Butte County as half a million people in Oregon flee flames
Telegraph.co.uk


