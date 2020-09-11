Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
The Painted Bird: Stellan Skarsgård on the film's 'brutal violence'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
The Painted Bird: Stellan Skarsgård on the film's 'brutal violence'
Friday, 11 September 2020 (
1 day ago
)
Stellan Skarsgård discusses the "brutal violence" of the film which shocked audiences in Venice.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
New York City
California
Microsoft
US Open
Google
European Union
Oregon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
DeGrom
Michael Porter Jr
Dominic Thiem
Toots Hibbert
GAME DAY
Millsap
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump pays tribute at 9/11 memorial
Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero
New York commemorates 9/11 victims in lights tribute
Microsoft challenges Sony with new gaming service