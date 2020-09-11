|
Osaka outlasts Brady to reach U.S. Open final
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
NEW YORK - Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the U.S. Open final for the second time in her career with a thrilling 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 victory over American hope Jennifer Brady on Thursday. Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any...
Naomi Osaka Tennis player
Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit..
WorldNews
Victoria Azarenka upsets Serena Williams in three sets, advances to US Open final Victoria Azarenka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, will play 2018 Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Azarenka advances to her first Slam final in seven years.
USATODAY.com
US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to reach final Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reaches another US Open final after producing a high-quality performance to edge past American Jennifer Brady.
BBC News
The black victims honoured in Naomi Osaka's US Open masks Each of Osaka's masks in the US Open remembers a black victim of alleged police or racist violence.
BBC News
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Williams beaten by Azarenka in US Open semi-final Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title ends as Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to reach the US Open final.
BBC News
New York City Largest city in the United States
Nearly two decades after 9/11, sons continue father's FDNY legacyNineteen years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil in U.S. history, two brothers are honoring their father's sacrifice. New York City firefighter..
CBS News
What to Watch as Biden Observes 9/11 in New York, and He and Trump Go to ShanksvilleJoe Biden will travel to ground zero before heading to Shanksville, Pa., where he and the president will both honor the victims of the hijacked plane that..
NYTimes.com
Remembering 9/11: Americans mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacksThe attacks killed nearly 3,000 people as terrorist-piloted planes flew into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com
Court blocks Trump order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census countA trio of federal judges in New York on Thursday ruled that Trump's order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count was unlawful.
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Brady American professional tennis player
US Open 2020: Jennifer Brady beats Angelique Kerber to make last eight American Jennifer Brady beats 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
BBC News
