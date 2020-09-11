Global  
 

Osaka outlasts Brady to reach U.S. Open final

WorldNews Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Osaka outlasts Brady to reach U.S. Open finalNEW YORK - Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the U.S. Open final for the second time in her career with a thrilling 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 victory over American hope Jennifer Brady on Thursday. Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any...
Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

 Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit..
Victoria Azarenka upsets Serena Williams in three sets, advances to US Open final

 Victoria Azarenka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, will play 2018 Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Azarenka advances to her first Slam final in seven years.
US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to reach final

 Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka reaches another US Open final after producing a high-quality performance to edge past American Jennifer Brady.
The black victims honoured in Naomi Osaka's US Open masks

 Each of Osaka's masks in the US Open remembers a black victim of alleged police or racist violence.
Williams beaten by Azarenka in US Open semi-final

 Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title ends as Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to reach the US Open final.
BBC News

US Open 2020: Jennifer Brady beats Angelique Kerber to make last eight

 American Jennifer Brady beats 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
BBC News

Osaka outlasts Brady to reach U.S. Open final

