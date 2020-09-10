120+ retailers selling face masks online

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming



Shoppers, mark your calendars! Nordstrom's annual blowout Anniversary Sale starts August 4. That's the date for Nordy Club members with Icon Early Access status. The epic sale launches August 19 for the general population. This is not your typical sale. In addition to their sale items, there are further discounted one-day-flash deals and gifts with purchase offered. According to Allure, Nordstrom times the launch of new products, sets, kits, and exclusives for their Anniversary Sale.

