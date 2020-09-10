120+ retailers selling face masks online

Mega-retailer Nordstrom's has a rewards program. The Nordy Club offers more perks the more you spend. Business Insider reports the perks of the club include first access to top brands, style and beauty workshops, and free basic alterations. If you're already a Nordstrom's member or Nordstrom's cardholder, you're automatically enrolled in the program. The prices for the membership range from Member ($0-$500), Insider ($500+) Influencer ($2,000+) and Ambassador ($5,000+).
Shoppers, mark your calendars! Nordstrom's annual blowout Anniversary Sale starts August 4. That's the date for Nordy Club members with Icon Early Access status. The epic sale launches August 19 for the general population. This is not your typical sale. In addition to their sale items, there are further discounted one-day-flash deals and gifts with purchase offered. According to Allure, Nordstrom times the launch of new products, sets, kits, and exclusives for their Anniversary Sale.