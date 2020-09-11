|
|
|
Britain Launches COVID-19 App to Boost Contact Tracing
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
With cases rising, Health Minister Matt Hancock said the new app would help the National Health Service monitor more people
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Issues With GuideSafe Exposure Notification App
After two WAAY 31 employees tested positive for coronavirus, the I-Team noticed inconsistencies with how the state's contact tracing app tracks and notifies people about possible exposure.
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
|
Apple and Google update contact tracing apps
Apple and Google have updated their COVID-19 contact tracing app. It's called "Exposure notification express." Using Bluetooth, the app records when two or more smartphones come within a certain..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|