49ers DE Solomon Thomas blasts Skip Bayless for his criticism of Dak Prescott's mental health

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
49ers DE Solomon Thomas called out Skip Bayless on Friday a day after the Fox Sports analyst drew ire for his comments on Cowboys' Dak Prescott.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott faces more pressure this season than any other QB in the NFL | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott faces more pressure this season than any other QB in the NFL | UNDISPUTED 05:33

 With less than a week away from their first game of the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback Dak Prescott are surrounded by a sea of expectations. Former scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has even predicted that Dak would win MVP this year. Skip Bayless tells...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Skip Bayless Skip Bayless American sports columnist, author, and television personality

Fox Sports' Skip Bayless criticizes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for discussing depression

 Skip Bayless questioned Dak Prescott's ability to be a leader after Cowboys QB described depression in offseason over COVID and his brother's death.
USATODAY.com

Dak Prescott Dak Prescott American football quarterback

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on why he opened up on depression, brother's suicide: 'Being a leader is about being genuine'

 Dak Prescott recently went into detail about his battle with depression and his brother's suicide. The Cowboys QB believes he can help others.
USATODAY.com

Dak Prescott Reveals Older Brother Killed Himself, 'He Had A Lot Of Burdens On Him'

 Dak Prescott just revealed his older brother took his own life this past spring ... and the Dallas Cowboys QB says he's still having a hard time coping with it..
TMZ.com

Validation? Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott respond to Deshaun Watson's contract extension

 Deshaun Watson received his payday. Dak Prescott is still waiting for his. But the Cowboys QB stands to benefit from the Texans star's huge extension.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

NFL's La'el Collins Complained Of Neck Pain After Car Crash, Police Video Shows

 New police video obtained by TMZ Sports shows La'el Collins' car accident was more serious than initially believed ... the Cowboys star complained of neck pain..
TMZ.com

Fox Sports Networks Fox Sports Networks American regional sports networks

