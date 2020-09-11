49ers DE Solomon Thomas blasts Skip Bayless for his criticism of Dak Prescott's mental health

Skip Bayless questioned Dak Prescott's ability to be a leader after Cowboys QB described depression in offseason over COVID and his brother's death.

Dak Prescott recently went into detail about his battle with depression and his brother's suicide. The Cowboys QB believes he can help others.

Dak Prescott just revealed his older brother took his own life this past spring ... and the Dallas Cowboys QB says he's still having a hard time coping with it..

Deshaun Watson received his payday. Dak Prescott is still waiting for his. But the Cowboys QB stands to benefit from the Texans star's huge extension.

New police video obtained by TMZ Sports shows La'el Collins' car accident was more serious than initially believed ... the Cowboys star complained of neck pain..

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones is not 'married' to Dak Prescott, a franchise tag doesn't show commitment | UNDISPUTED



During radio interview yesterday Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones affirmed his commitment to quarterback Dak Prescott, stating that the two are 'married' and will be 'renewing their vows' . Skip.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:43 Published 2 days ago

Skip Bayless: Earl Thomas could be a strong addition to Cowboys... but he could also mean trouble



The Baltimore Ravens have released safety Earl Thomas after a dispute with a teammate. Now it's rumored that the Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams that could sign him, possibly heightening their.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:07 Published 3 weeks ago