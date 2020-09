49ers DE Solomon Thomas blasts Skip Bayless for his criticism of Dak Prescott's mental health

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott faces more pressure this season than any other QB in the NFL | UNDISPUTED 05:33 With less than a week away from their first game of the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback Dak Prescott are surrounded by a sea of expectations. Former scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has even predicted that Dak would win MVP this year. Skip Bayless tells...