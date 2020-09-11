Global  
 

Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos

Friday, 11 September 2020
Thousands of protesting migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp gathered on a road leading to the island's main town Friday, demanding to be allowed to leave.
 Thousands of migrants slept on the streets on the Greek island of Lesbos after being evacuated from their camp as fires broke out early on Wednesday.

Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested for a second day on Saturday over conditions after being left homeless from a fire that burned down their camp.

Thousands of protesting migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp gathered on a road leading to the island's main town Friday

The tents were set up in a military base on the island. The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin

 Thousands of migrants slept on the streets on the Greek island of Lesbos after being evacuated from their camp as fires broke out early on Wednesday.
 Thousands of migrants remained stranded without shelter on the island of Lesbos for a third day on Friday, sleeping on streets or in fields near Greece's largest...
