Germany's long military mission in Afghanistan Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Nineteen years after the 9/11 attacks, German troops are still in Afghanistan — the bloodiest mission in Germany's postwar history. Amid talk of US withdrawal, DW looks at what the Bundeswehr has accomplished there. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this