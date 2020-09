UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal The UK and Japan have agreed a free trade deal, marking the first such post-Brexit agreement. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on July 23, 2020