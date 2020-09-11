Global  
 

Moria migrants and Greek islanders protest over new camp

BBC News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The Greek military has begun construction of new tents, despite opposition from migrants and locals.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU

Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU 00:52

 The tents were set up in a military base on the island. The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the last years after Moria overflowed.

Thousands of refugees sleep rough, without food, after Moria fire [Video]

Thousands of refugees sleep rough, without food, after Moria fire

People who fled Greece's largest camp sleep in supermarket parking lots and on roadsides, many without food and water.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Moria migrants: European countries agree to take minors after fire

 Germany says 10 European countries will take unaccompanied minors from the fire-ravaged camp in Greece.
BBC News

Moria camp: Afghan family helpless after fleeing Lesbos fire

 Talibshah Hosseini ran with his family as fire engulfed the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island.
BBC News

Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp [Video]

Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp

Thousands of migrants slept on the streets on the Greek island of Lesbos after being evacuated from their camp as fires broke out early on Wednesday. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Thousands sleep in open after Greek refugee camp burns down

 Thousands of refugees and migrants have spent a third night in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos after two successive nights of fires in the notoriously...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SBSDeutsche WelleeuronewsZee NewsHaaretz

Moria migrants: Greek camp fire sparks race to find shelter for 13,000

 The Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, designed for fewer than 3,000 people, has been destroyed.
BBC News Also reported by •euronews

Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos

 Thousands of protesting migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp gathered on a road...
euronews Also reported by •SBSZee News

